Credit Suisse AG Sells 40,692 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,692 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.21% of Douglas Emmett worth $11,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the second quarter worth about $37,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on DEI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

DEI stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.46, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.39. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 320.01%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.