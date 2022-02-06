Credit Suisse AG Sells 50,691 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,691 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of Arrow Electronics worth $11,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARW. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 11.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARW. Raymond James raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARW stock opened at $126.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.40 and a 12-month high of $137.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.