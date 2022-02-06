Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,650 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Alliant Energy worth $10,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,695,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,536,000 after buying an additional 40,892 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,471,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,589,000 after acquiring an additional 50,906 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 547.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 66,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 55,874 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 182,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,133 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on LNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $59.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.59%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.