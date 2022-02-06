Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) will post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cricut’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cricut will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.77 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cricut.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Cricut had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $260.09 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRCT shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 117,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,179,980.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $2,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,658,504 shares of company stock worth $37,669,907 and have sold 131,449 shares worth $3,336,876.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth about $153,622,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cricut by 75.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,055,000 after buying an additional 1,486,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cricut by 17.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,497,000 after purchasing an additional 193,030 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth approximately $33,291,000. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cricut by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 712,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,644,000 after purchasing an additional 42,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

Cricut stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.95. The stock had a trading volume of 141,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,428. Cricut has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.22.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

