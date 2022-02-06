CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.74 Per Share

Analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to announce earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.88). CRISPR Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.50) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $5.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($7.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.02) to ($5.65). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRSP. Cowen began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.18.

CRSP stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.89. 1,187,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,824. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.35. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $55.35 and a 52-week high of $175.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 2.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

