Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Position Cut by Jetstream Capital LLC

Jetstream Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. Criteo accounts for about 6.0% of Jetstream Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Jetstream Capital LLC owned about 0.28% of Criteo worth $6,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 2.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,056,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,633,000 after buying an additional 102,688 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the third quarter worth approximately $2,291,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Criteo by 93.1% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 710,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,039,000 after purchasing an additional 342,600 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Criteo by 52.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 129,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 44,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Criteo by 57.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 529,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,403,000 after purchasing an additional 192,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRTO. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.21.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $441,390.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $5,473,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 145,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,918,707 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRTO opened at $35.80 on Friday. Criteo S.A. has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $46.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.05 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

