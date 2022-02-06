Critical Comparison: Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) and Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB)

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) and Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bancolombia and Friendly Hills Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancolombia 0 2 0 0 2.00 Friendly Hills Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bancolombia currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.04%. Given Bancolombia’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bancolombia is more favorable than Friendly Hills Bank.

Risk and Volatility

Bancolombia has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Friendly Hills Bank has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bancolombia and Friendly Hills Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancolombia $6.29 billion 1.35 $82.80 million $2.61 13.57 Friendly Hills Bank $6.77 million 2.86 $1.02 million $0.59 16.36

Bancolombia has higher revenue and earnings than Friendly Hills Bank. Bancolombia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Friendly Hills Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bancolombia and Friendly Hills Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancolombia 11.38% 7.10% 0.81% Friendly Hills Bank 17.24% N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.7% of Bancolombia shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bancolombia beats Friendly Hills Bank on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others. The firm offers automobile, personal, and education loans, credit and debit cards, securities brokerage services, fund transfers, lease and foreign trade financing, insurance, and pension funds. The company was founded on January 24, 1945 and is headquartered in Medellín, Colombia.

About Friendly Hills Bank

Friendly Hills Bancorp. operates as a bank holding company. Its products include deposits, loans, savings and checking plans, cash management, mobile and online banking, business professional services, and other additional financial services. The company was founded on September 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Whittier, CA.

