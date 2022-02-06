Critical Contrast: State Street (NYSE:STT) vs. Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB)

State Street (NYSE:STT) and Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for State Street and Mid-Southern Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score State Street 0 4 8 0 2.67 Mid-Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

State Street presently has a consensus target price of $108.36, suggesting a potential upside of 9.58%. Given State Street’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe State Street is more favorable than Mid-Southern Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares State Street and Mid-Southern Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Street $12.03 billion 3.01 $2.69 billion $7.18 13.77 Mid-Southern Bancorp $8.32 million 5.58 $1.19 million $0.49 31.41

State Street has higher revenue and earnings than Mid-Southern Bancorp. State Street is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-Southern Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

State Street has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

State Street pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Mid-Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. State Street pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid-Southern Bancorp pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. State Street has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Mid-Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. State Street is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.3% of State Street shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of State Street shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares State Street and Mid-Southern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Street 22.39% 11.49% 0.87% Mid-Southern Bancorp 16.59% N/A N/A

Summary

State Street beats Mid-Southern Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics. The Investment Management business provides services through State Street Global Advisors, which provides a broad array of investment management, investment research and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds and other sophisticated investors. It offers strategies for managing financial assets, including passive and active, such as enhanced indexing, using quantitative and fundamental methods for both the U.S. and global equities and fixed-income securities.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank, which it originates one-to-four family residential real estate mortgage loans inclusion home equity lines of credit, commerical, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. It also offers commerical business and other consumer loans. The company was founded on July 11, 2018 and is headquartered in Salem, IN.

