Critical Review: Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) & Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) and Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Upstart and Hargreaves Lansdown’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upstart $233.42 million 34.63 $5.98 million $0.80 123.29 Hargreaves Lansdown $850.08 million 9.99 $399.33 million N/A N/A

Hargreaves Lansdown has higher revenue and earnings than Upstart.

Profitability

This table compares Upstart and Hargreaves Lansdown’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upstart 12.30% 15.32% 9.06% Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.5% of Upstart shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Upstart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Upstart and Hargreaves Lansdown, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upstart 1 3 6 0 2.50 Hargreaves Lansdown 3 1 5 0 2.22

Upstart currently has a consensus target price of $266.00, suggesting a potential upside of 169.69%. Given Upstart’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Upstart is more favorable than Hargreaves Lansdown.

Summary

Upstart beats Hargreaves Lansdown on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

