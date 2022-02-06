Critical Survey: BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) & CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) and CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.1% of CommScope shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of CommScope shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and CommScope’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -165.02% CommScope -4.14% 269.72% 2.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BrewBilt Brewing and CommScope, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A CommScope 0 5 5 0 2.50

CommScope has a consensus target price of $16.60, suggesting a potential upside of 84.86%. Given CommScope’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CommScope is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Risk & Volatility

BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.82, suggesting that its share price is 282% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CommScope has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and CommScope’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrewBilt Brewing $480,000.00 0.90 N/A N/A N/A CommScope $8.44 billion 0.22 -$573.40 million ($2.00) -4.49

BrewBilt Brewing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CommScope.

Summary

CommScope beats BrewBilt Brewing on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BrewBilt Brewing Company Profile

BrewBilt Brewing Co. engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry. The company was founded on November 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co., Inc. engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

