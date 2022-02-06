Critical Survey: Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) and Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) and Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and Sight Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Co-Diagnostics $74.55 million 2.66 $42.48 million $1.40 4.91 Sight Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Co-Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than Sight Sciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.6% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of Sight Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and Sight Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Co-Diagnostics 40.11% 50.81% 47.89% Sight Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Co-Diagnostics and Sight Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Co-Diagnostics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Sight Sciences 0 0 5 0 3.00

Co-Diagnostics currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 111.06%. Sight Sciences has a consensus target price of $40.50, indicating a potential upside of 177.40%. Given Sight Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sight Sciences is more favorable than Co-Diagnostics.

Summary

Co-Diagnostics beats Sight Sciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests. The company was founded by Brent C. Satterfield and Dwight H. Egan on April 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences Inc. is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc. is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

