CROAT Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.00 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. CROAT has a market cap of $227,894.69 and approximately $17.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CROAT has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 91,204,643 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

