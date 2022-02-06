CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Holdings Boosted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,627,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488,927 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.71% of CrowdStrike worth $400,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,993,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,489,000 after purchasing an additional 90,225 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,180,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,682,000 after purchasing an additional 531,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,744,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,988,000 after purchasing an additional 552,456 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.0% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,849,000 after purchasing an additional 914,678 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CRWD. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.07.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $177.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.22. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.02 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.52, a P/E/G ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.44.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.22, for a total transaction of $573,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total transaction of $1,416,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,785 shares of company stock valued at $32,067,305 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.