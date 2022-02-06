Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,526,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,117 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.35% of Crown Castle International worth $264,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 70.2% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 186.9% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 12,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 8,108 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 147.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 45,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after buying an additional 27,326 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 28.7% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,082,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,220,000 after buying an additional 37,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI opened at $180.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.46. The company has a market cap of $77.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.