Crown (CRW) Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last Week

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last week, Crown has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Crown has a market cap of $928,319.63 and $682.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0320 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,574.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.37 or 0.00763372 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.55 or 0.00232233 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00024985 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,998,574 coins. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

