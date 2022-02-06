Crowns (CWS) One Day Volume Hits $1.39 Million

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Crowns has traded flat against the dollar. One Crowns coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.82 or 0.00012228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowns has a market capitalization of $12.56 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00043506 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.13 or 0.00110156 BTC.

Crowns Profile

Crowns is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,313 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowns should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

