Crowny Hits Market Capitalization of $2.26 Million (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Crowny has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $105,253.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowny coin can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crowny has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crowny alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00051379 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,988.81 or 0.07157960 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00054718 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,788.21 or 1.00079402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00053205 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006612 BTC.

Crowny Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crowny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.