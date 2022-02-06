Crust (CRU) Price Reaches $42.40 on Exchanges

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust coin can currently be bought for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crust has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crust Coin Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

