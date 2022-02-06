Crust Network (CRU) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $777,638.00

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Crust Network has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Crust Network has a total market cap of $18.17 million and $777,638.00 worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust Network coin can currently be purchased for about $5.93 or 0.00014088 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Crust Network

Crust Network (CRYPTO:CRU) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,357 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

