Crypterium (CRPT) Price Hits $0.33

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Crypterium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000797 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypterium has a total market cap of $27.06 million and $2.86 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crypterium has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00042248 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00109975 BTC.

About Crypterium

CRPT is a coin. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 96,496,810 coins and its circulating supply is 81,499,259 coins. The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com . Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

Crypterium Coin Trading

