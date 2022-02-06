CryptoSoul (SOUL) Price Hits $0.0025 on Exchanges

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $795,318.07 and $842.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.78 or 0.00184922 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00032068 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.82 or 0.00387302 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00071404 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008967 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000549 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

CryptoSoul uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

