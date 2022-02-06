CryptoTask Reaches Market Capitalization of $294,580.29 (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 6th. CryptoTask has a total market cap of $294,580.29 and $20,729.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoTask coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000574 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00050904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,974.66 or 0.07177464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00054916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,342.09 or 0.99752931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00052661 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006576 BTC.

CryptoTask’s genesis date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,237,657 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

