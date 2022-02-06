Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,739,022 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,727 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 2.73% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $203,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 115,206 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 114,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

CFR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total transaction of $4,933,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $141.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $96.16 and a one year high of $143.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 31.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.38%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

