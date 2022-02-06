Curate Reaches Market Cap of $18.45 Million (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Curate coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.21 or 0.00005171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Curate has traded up 16.8% against the dollar. Curate has a market capitalization of $18.45 million and approximately $818,122.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00043968 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00110453 BTC.

About Curate

Curate is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,341,671 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official website is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

