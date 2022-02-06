CUTcoin Trading 2.7% Higher This Week (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $17.43 million and approximately $91.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.72 or 0.00184096 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00031941 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00027094 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.07 or 0.00388875 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00071692 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 158,934,162 coins and its circulating supply is 154,934,162 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

