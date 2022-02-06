cVault.finance Price Reaches $9,733.52 on Exchanges (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One cVault.finance coin can now be purchased for $9,733.52 or 0.23380396 BTC on popular exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $97.34 million and approximately $220,326.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance is a coin. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

