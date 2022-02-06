CyberMiles Market Cap Achieves $3.59 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 6th. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 8% against the US dollar. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $3.59 million and approximately $173,326.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,589.13 or 0.99899129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00073478 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.69 or 0.00297099 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00027057 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00012265 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001932 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.