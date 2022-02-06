Cyclub Trading Up 27.8% Over Last Week (CYCLUB)

Cyclub (CURRENCY:CYCLUB) traded up 17.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Cyclub has a total market capitalization of $81.09 million and $21.99 million worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclub coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0617 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cyclub has traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00050895 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,977.83 or 0.07165854 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00055027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,511.03 or 0.99892332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00052655 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006616 BTC.

Cyclub Coin Profile

Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,294,423 coins. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

Buying and Selling Cyclub

