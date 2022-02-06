Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) will report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.18). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 35.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTSO. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cytosorbents from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Cytosorbents news, CEO Phillip P. Chan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cytosorbents during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 10.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 3.7% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,837,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after buying an additional 65,541 shares during the period. Avenir Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 280.8% in the second quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,366,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after buying an additional 1,007,679 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 33.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 22,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

CTSO opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $158.25 million, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 0.32. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $11.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.21.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

