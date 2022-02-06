DAD (DAD) Market Cap Achieves $71.05 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000376 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DAD has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. DAD has a market cap of $71.05 million and approximately $692,109.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DAD Profile

DAD (DAD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,833,228 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official website is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

