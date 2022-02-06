Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,548 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IQV opened at $249.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.13 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.37.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

