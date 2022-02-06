Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 17,693 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 798.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,693 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 16.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 198,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,223,000 after acquiring an additional 27,932 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 17.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 3.5% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FISV. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Fiserv from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.41.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $104.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 169,965 shares worth $17,396,853. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

