Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 74,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OVV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,917 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 540.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,720,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,100 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 110.9% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,287,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,876 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 77.1% during the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,327,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $28,086,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $41.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $43.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 3.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.17.
Ovintiv Company Profile
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ovintiv (OVV)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV).
Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.