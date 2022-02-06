Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 74,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OVV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,917 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 540.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,720,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,100 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 110.9% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,287,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,876 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 77.1% during the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,327,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $28,086,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $41.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $43.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 3.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.17.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.91.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.