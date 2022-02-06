Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,673 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 434.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 297.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.2% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.72. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.17 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 115.87%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

