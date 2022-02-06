Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,255,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,600,024,000 after buying an additional 42,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $774,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DHR opened at $287.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $304.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $205.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.76. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. Danaher’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

In other news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $663,628.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $12,266,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,869 shares of company stock valued at $27,808,950 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

