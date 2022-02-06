Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Encompass Health worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 74.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 90,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 139.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 18.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter worth about $1,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Encompass Health stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

