Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.82 Million Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 14.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 57.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 238.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RPD. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.13.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $96.13 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.02 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $139.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 6,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $855,080.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $648,541.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,781 shares of company stock worth $2,610,083 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

