Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.58.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $84,192.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $3,435,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,458 shares of company stock worth $4,176,892. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $78.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.13. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

