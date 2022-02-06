Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.17 Million Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Cactus worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Cactus by 3.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 6.6% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 155,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 31.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,345,000 after buying an additional 269,088 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 9.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,093,000 after buying an additional 11,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHD opened at $49.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.46. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $50.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.12 and a beta of 2.34.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Cactus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $115.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

WHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

