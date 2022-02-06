Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $5.71 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

NYSE:ARE opened at $190.61 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.37 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.34. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

