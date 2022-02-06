Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $6.47 Million Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,589 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,759 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $6,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Cigna by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 49,909 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 29,984 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 80,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI opened at $221.37 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.41%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.52.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.