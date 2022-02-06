Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,348 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Jack in the Box worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,289,000 after acquiring an additional 431,014 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 762,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,493,000 after acquiring an additional 216,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 493,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,065,000 after acquiring an additional 32,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $54,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,613 shares of company stock worth $225,373 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JACK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.21.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $91.76 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.13 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.04.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

