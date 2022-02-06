Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,930 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,425,000 after buying an additional 2,764,718 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,328,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,195,000 after buying an additional 3,191,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,415,000 after buying an additional 7,675,878 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after buying an additional 951,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 8.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,453,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,483,000 after buying an additional 3,562,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $691,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,140 shares of company stock valued at $15,465,580. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.96 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $61.78. The firm has a market cap of $263.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.65.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

