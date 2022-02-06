Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,071 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.
RSP stock opened at $155.73 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $132.00 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.52.
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
