Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 11,060 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Cohu worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COHU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the third quarter worth about $30,216,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 1,500.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 847,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,084,000 after acquiring an additional 794,979 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 30.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,098,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,041,000 after acquiring an additional 495,304 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the second quarter worth about $12,635,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,566,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,198,000 after acquiring an additional 291,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $31.14 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COHU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cohu in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In other Cohu news, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $181,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

