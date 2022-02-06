Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 9,919 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 213.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CONMED by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of CONMED by 5.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

In other news, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,762,318.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CNMD opened at $139.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.66, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.60 and a 200-day moving average of $136.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $112.95 and a 1-year high of $159.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

CNMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

