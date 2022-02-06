Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,204 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $6,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $4,653,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at $48,833,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Ally Financial by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,893,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,850,000 after purchasing an additional 943,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Ally Financial by 46.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,622,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,688,000 after purchasing an additional 832,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $696,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $139,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,101. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.39 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 37.29%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.