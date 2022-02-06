Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,442 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 72,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,301,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $98.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.27. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.56 and a 52-week high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $254,674.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

