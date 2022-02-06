Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,770 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,789,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 264.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXR. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.07.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EXR opened at $201.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.25. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.13 and a 1 year high of $228.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 93.11%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

