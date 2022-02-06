Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 20,436 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,436 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 98.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $159,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,129 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 564.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 110.8% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 26.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 254,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after purchasing an additional 53,877 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.93.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,407 shares of company stock worth $22,948,161. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $81.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.73. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

